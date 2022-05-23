Congress will return to power after 12 months: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that the Congress would return to power in Telangana in 12 months and promised to waive off crop loans of the farmers up to Rs. 2 lakh.

Addressing at Rachabanda program in Kodangal Assembly constituency of Vikarabad district, Revanth Reddy talked about his maiden Rachabanda program held at the native village of Telangana ideologue Professor Jaya Shankar Akkampeta and said there was no development in the village as the ruling party leaders totally ignored Akkampeta village after coming to power.

He also alleged that KCR had prevented laying of railway line to Kodangal. He said he had brought GO No. 69 for the construction of Narayanpeta-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme and added that he had shown a permanent solution to the drinking water woes of the constituency in 2011. He challenged Industries Minister KTR, who adopted the Kodangal Assembly constituency, for a debate on the development of the constituency.

The TPCC chief said the Congress party had made the Warangal declaration in response to the pleas of the farmers of Telangana. He promised to buy paddy for Rs 2,500 per quintal after coming to power. He called upon the party leaders and workers to give wide publicity to the Warangal Declaration.