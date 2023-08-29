‘Congress will win with thumping majority in Telangana’: AICC Telangana incharge

Hyderabad: AICC incharge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre on Monday said that Congress will win with a thumping majority in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Manikrao Thakre said, “Within a few months, Congress will win with a thumping majority in Telangana. Congress party will declare its candidate list very soon. Congress party works in a democratic system, unlike BRS. We have already made 3 declarations and we are planning for 3 more declarations for OBC, minorities and women.”

“As soon as we come to power, we will start working on each of these promises from our first cabinet. We will also release our Manifesto very soon.BRS does not have any democracy and it works on dictatorship, unlike the Congress party. Congress works in a democratic system,” he added.

He further mentioned that guarantees made to the people of Telangana will be fulfilled just like they were delivered in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

“During the Himachal Pradesh elections, we had brought out a guarantee card highlighting a few points from our Manifesto. We will do a similar thing here. We will take these guarantees to each household. We have implemented these guarantees in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, likewise, we will implement it in Telangana. Today the people are with Congress,” he said.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.