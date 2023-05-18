Congress’ win in Karnataka has impacted entire country, says Digvijaya

Itarsi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Thursday said the Congress’ victory in the just-concluded Karnataka Assembly polls has impacted the entire country, and claimed that the party won 80 per cent seats in the areas of the southern state from where Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had passed.

Singh also alleged that although the fight in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), other parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Gondwana Gantantra Party will be in the fray as part of a strategy to benefit the BJP.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year.

“The victory (of Congress) in Karnataka has impacted the entire country. Congress won 80 per cent seats in those areas from where the Bharat Jodo Yatra had passed…Even those districts where the BJP was a dominant player, it was totally wiped out and Congress emerged victorious,” Singh told reporters.

The grand old party registered a resounding victory in Karnataka by winning 135 of the total 224 seats last week.

The veteran Congress leader along with the senior party leader Rameshwar Neekhra arrived in Itarsi in Narmadapuram district to meet party workers as part of preparations for the Assembly polls. He is visiting those districts in the state where the Congress is perceived to be weak.

The Rajya Sabha member attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for asking the erstwhile Congress government headed by Kamal Nath what it had done in the 15 months of its rule “instead of answering what he (BJP government) had done in the last 20 years”.

“Suddenly, he (Chouhan) is thinking about the well-being of women in the election year and launched a scheme (Ladli Behna) to give Rs 1,000 per month to them,” the former chief minister said, alleging that the idea of the scheme was stolen by Chouhan from the Congress’s 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto.

The Congress has already started giving Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh and promised to give Rs 2,000 per month in Karnataka, Singh said.

He said the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has announced plans to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and provide an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to the beneficiaries.

“Besides, the party will give Rs 1,500 to women if it is voted to power, and forms are being filled across the state for that purpose,” he added.