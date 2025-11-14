Congress won Jubilee Hills bypoll with support of AIMIM: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, November 14, alleged that the Congress has won the Jubilee Hills by election with the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Reacting to the Jubilee Hills by election result, Reddy accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat, admitting that the party is weak in Telangana. “We will analyse the defeat and regroup,” he said in a statement.

The Union minister questioned, “What has Revanth Reddy done for the public? On what basis did he seek votes?. Both the Congress and AIMIM spent crores of rupees on the by election.” He accused the Telangana government of not cooperating with the chief election commissioner.

He said that the BJP will now focus on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to secure the mayoral post.

The Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election as V Naveen Yadav defeated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha by a margin of 24,729 votes. BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy secured 17061 votes.

The AIMIM had announced support for the Congress candidate during the Jubilee Hills by election.