Congress worker death case: Complaint filed against Karnataka Minister Zameer

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed with the Income Tax Department against Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, who is also District In-Charge Minister for Ballari, over giving Rs 25 lakh in cash, which is against the law, as compensation to the family of Congress worker Rajashekar.

It may be recalled that Rajashekar died in a firing during a clash between Congress and BJP workers.

The complaint has been lodged by Hindu activist Tejas Gowda, who has accused the minister of violating Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. According to the complaint, RBI norms mandate that any financial transaction exceeding Rs 2 lakh must be carried out only through authorised banking channels.

The complainant has demanded a detailed investigation into the source of the cash allegedly given as compensation. He has also sought clarity on whether the amount was officially accounted for or constituted unaccounted money. The Income Tax Department is yet to issue a response to the complaint.

Minister Zameer handed over a bag containing Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of Rajashekar during his visit to the family in front of the media. The opposition had questioned the ruling Congress party to clarify the source of money and also state clearly whether the compensation amount was given from the government, party or individually from Minister Zameer.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar have stated that they will speak to Minister Zameer in this regard.

It can be recalled that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had raised questions over the Rs 25 lakh cash compensation issue, asking from which account the money was released, whether income tax norms were followed, and whether the amount was government or private money. “The Income Tax Department should clarify this,” he said.

When asked about the cash controversy, Dy CM Shivakumar said he would speak to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan about the matter. He added that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy “now has the IT department and central agencies in his pocket”.

Alleging a conspiracy by the Congress-led government to cover up the Ballari shootout case, Union Minister Kumaraswamy made serious charges against the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister, accusing the ruling party of attempting to cover up the killing of its own party worker.

Kumaraswamy had said explosive information had emerged regarding the shooting incident involving the gunman of a close associate of Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy. He alleged that the post-mortem of slain Congress worker Rajashekar was conducted illegally twice.

He demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe.

The Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru on Monday remanded 26 arrested people to judicial custody in connection with the Congress shootout case. Those remanded include Gurucharan Singh, the private gunman of Satish Reddy, an aide of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, who is facing murder charges in the case.