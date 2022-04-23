Congress worker detained for staging protest against Minister Puvvada

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) worker Judson Bakka on Saturday was detained by the police for trying to stage a protest against Telangana transport minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada at Pragathi Bhavan.

Bakka had recently registered a complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Ajay Kumar Puvvada for using police power to suppress the opposition party workers supporting BJP worker Sai Ganesh.

In the complaint, Bakka has accused Telangana police of filing false cases against workers of the opposition party. He alleged harassment by the police under Ajay Kumar’s order, creating a tense atmosphere in Khammam. He further requested a CBI enquiry and strict action to be taken against the minister.

Tensions prevailed in Telangana’s Khammam after a BJP worker Sai Ganesh had committed suicide by drinking pesticide. BJP alleged that he resorted to this drastic step unable to bear harassment by minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada and the police.