Congress workers protest in Hyderabad over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The Congress workers staged a protest in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 22 against Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

A Mashaal Rally starting from Liberty and ending at the Ambedkar statue was held demanding Amit Shah’s immediate resignation.

Former Hyderabad youth Congress president Motha Rohit Mudiraj speaking to Siasat.com condemned Shah’s comments stating, “The Mashaal Rally represents the burning anger and resolve of the people to stand against attacks on our founding fathers.”

“Amit Shah’s remarks in Parliament not only insult Dr Ambedkar’s legacy but also hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians. We will not stop until he issues a public apology. We will not tolerate disrespect for our history and heritage. Respect for our leaders and Constitution is non-negotiable.” he further added.

On December 19, Amit Shah, during the Winter Session in Rajya Sabha said that Congress leaders might get a place in Heaven had they chanted God’s name instead “following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar’s name”.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” Shah had said.

His statement created a political storm with many Opposition leaders saying the senior BJP leader had insulted Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution of India.

Congress distorted my statement: Amit Shah

However, Shah had accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar asserting its malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution “established” the Opposition party as being “anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation”. The Union minister also accused the Congress of adopting the tactic of “misrepresenting and distorting” statements.