Congress workers stage protest near Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Telangana Assembly building when Congress workers on Friday tried to lay siege demanding compensation for flood victims.

The protesters holding placards and raising slogans were stopped by police as they managed to reach close to the building. Police arrested the protesters and shifted them to a nearby police station.

The protesters were demanding that the state government pay Rs 50 lakh compensation each to the families of those killed in recent floods. They also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation each for those whose houses were damaged.

More than 40 people were killed in the recent heavy rain and floods, which wreaked havoc in the north Telangana region.

The Congress party workers tried to lay siege to the Assembly for a second consecutive day. Youth Congress workers had staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the government to fill vacancies in all the departments and also pay allowance to the unemployed as was promised by the state government.

Meanwhile, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) also tried to lay siege to the Assembly building. They were also arrested by police.

ANMs were also taken into preventive custody in different parts of the state. Several second ANMs were taken into custody in undivided Nalgonda district.

ANMs are demanding regularization of their services. They have been working on contract basis for the last 16 years.