Cong's MP plan: Priyanka to focus on cities, Rahul on Dalits, Adivasis

The Assembly elections in the state is slated for November-December.

Published: 23rd July 2023 3:56 pm IST
UP Polls
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party president Rahul Gandhi will lead the election campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

But, the question still remains that who will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has been holding various campaigns in the state and the state unit has made him the face of the party for elections, however, there is no clear indication from the party high command.

Priyanka Gandhi kick-started the party’s campaign during her visit to Jabalpur in June. She has made two visits to the state so far.

In the rally, the Congress leader has announced various poll promises.

For the upcoming Assembly elections, the party has strategically allocated responsibilities to its leaders.

According to the strategy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the party’s poll campaign in urban areas and Rahul Gandhi will focus on the tribal, dalit and rural areas.

In the state, the tribal and Dalit class has been considered the key to power, because 47 seats are reserved for the tribal class, while 35 seats are reserved for the scheduled caste.

Whichever party wins the seats reserved for these two classes, the government is formed in the state, therefore, the main emphasis of the Congress is on the tribal and Dalit classes. These two classes account for about 37 per cent of the state’s population and influence elections.

Political analysts believe that there is going to be a tough competition in the state assembly elections, so both the political parties are working on their strategy.

The upcoming Assembly elections are crucial for the Congress, following Scindia’s rebellion, which led to the defection of 22 MLAs, including ministers, and the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in 2020.

Tags
