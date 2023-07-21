PM, Rahul, Priyanka greet Kharge as he turns 81

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too greeted Kharge.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2023 10:56 am IST
Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings to grand-old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he turned 81 on Friday.

BookMyMBBS

Modi in a tweet said, “Best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Even Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his wishes saying that the veteran leader’s hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all. “A very happy birthday to Congress President, Kharge ji. Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health,” the former Lok Sabha MP said.

MS Education Academy

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said, “Wishing Congress President, Kharge Ji a very very happy birthday, good health and happiness. Your wisdom and experience is a source of strength for all Congressmen and women across the country.”

Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the Congress president on his birthday and said, “Birthday greetings to the President of Indian National Congress Party Shri Kharge Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too greeted Kharge.

Also Read
Manipur video: Modi govt turning democracy into ‘mobocracy’, says Kharge

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Congratulations and best wishes to the National President of Congress Party Mallikarjun Kharge ji on the occasion of his birthday. May God bless you with good health and a happy life.”

Kharge, 81, thanked all the leaders for their wishes on his Twitter handle.

Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as Congress president in October last year. He was born on July 21, 1942 in Karnataka. He is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha since 2021.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2023 10:56 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button