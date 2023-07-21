PM, Rahul, Priyanka greet Kharge as he turns 81

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings to grand-old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he turned 81 on Friday.

Modi in a tweet said, “Best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @kharge — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

Even Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his wishes saying that the veteran leader’s hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all. “A very happy birthday to Congress President, Kharge ji. Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health,” the former Lok Sabha MP said.

A very happy birthday to Congress President, @Kharge ji.



Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said, “Wishing Congress President, Kharge Ji a very very happy birthday, good health and happiness. Your wisdom and experience is a source of strength for all Congressmen and women across the country.”

Wishing Congress President, Shri. @kharge Ji a very very happy birthday, good health and happiness.



Your wisdom and experience is a source of strength for all congressmen and women across the country. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 21, 2023

Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the Congress president on his birthday and said, “Birthday greetings to the President of Indian National Congress Party Shri Kharge Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too greeted Kharge.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Congratulations and best wishes to the National President of Congress Party Mallikarjun Kharge ji on the occasion of his birthday. May God bless you with good health and a happy life.”

कांग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी को जन्मदिन के अवसर पर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।



ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और मंगलमय जीवन की कामना करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/uzawMmvVyG — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2023

Kharge, 81, thanked all the leaders for their wishes on his Twitter handle.

Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as Congress president in October last year. He was born on July 21, 1942 in Karnataka. He is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha since 2021.