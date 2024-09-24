Cong’s reservation policy for Dalits, backwards ‘duplicitous and deceptive’: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed the Congress “anti-reservation”, accusing it of having a “duplicitous and deceptive” reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.

In a series of posts on social media platform ‘X’, the former UP chief minister launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his party Congress.

In her posts, she said, “The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear, rather duplicitous and deceptive.”

1. कांग्रेस व श्री राहुल गाँधी की SC/ST/OBC आरक्षण नीति स्पष्ट नहीं बल्कि दोगली एवं छलकपट की है। अपने देश में इनके वोट के लिए ये आरक्षण का समर्थन व इसे 50% से ऊपर बढ़ाने की वकालत तथा विदेश में जाकर इनके आरक्षण को खत्म करने की बात करते हैं। इनके इस दोहरे मापदण्ड से लोग सचेत रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 24, 2024

“In our country, they support reservations for votes and advocate for increasing it beyond 50 per cent, while abroad they talk about abolishing those reservations. People should be alert to their double standards,” she further said.

Also Read Haryana polls: Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Congress

Mayawati added, “It is also true that their government at the Centre did not implement the Mandal Commission report regarding OBC reservations.

2. यह भी सच है कि केन्द्र में इनकी सरकार ने OBC आरक्षण सम्बन्धी मण्डल कमीशन रिपोर्ट लागू नहीं की थी। साथ ही, बीएसपी के संघर्ष से SC/ST के पदोन्नति में आरक्षण को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए संसद में लाए गए संविधान संशोधन बिल को भी कांग्रेस ने पास नहीं होने दिया, जो अभी तक लम्बित है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 24, 2024

Furthermore, the amendment Bill brought to Parliament to effectively implement the reservation for SC/ST in promotions, owing to BSP’s struggle, was not allowed to pass by the Congress, and it remains pending.”

In her next post, she alleged, “In this matter, their (Congress) government did not advocate properly in the court.”

3. तथा ना ही इस मामले में इनकी सरकार ने मा. कोर्ट में सही से पैरवी की। इस आरक्षण विरोधी कांग्रेस व अन्य पार्टियों से भी ये लोग सजग रहें। साथ ही, केन्द्र में रही कांग्रेसी सरकार द्वारा जातीय जनगणना नहीं कराना और अब सत्ता से बाहर होने पर आवाज उठाना, यह सब ढोंग नहीं तो और क्या है? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 24, 2024

She further said, “…Moreover, the Congress government at the Centre did not conduct a caste census, and now, being out of power, they are raising their voices. What else is this, if not hypocrisy?”