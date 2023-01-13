Conman Sukesh’s another letter to L-G, alleges threats from Kejriwal and Jain

New Delhi: Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has sent another letter to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena alleging mental harassment and threats from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain, through the prison administration.

Earlier on December 21, while being produced at Delhi’s Patiala House court Sukesh had alleged that the jail authorities were harassing him for sending complaints from the prison.

“Last week Mr. Satyender Jain gave me a final opportunity to accept their demands and to hand over all evidence against them in my possession to him, and this message was given by him through the Jail-14 Superintendent Mr. Rajkumar on the new year’s eve that is 31st afternoon. Mr. Jain offered me the post of selling seats for the assembly election in Karnataka this year and also sand mining contracts in Punjab, in exchange for withdrawing all statements given against them to the high-powered committee and handing over all the chats, screenshots, and voice recordings against them,” said the Mandoli Jail inmate in his hand-written letter, which was posted through his lawyer Anant Malik.

“Jain warned him that if I don’t agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours’ time to decide, or else prepare to face the music. All this was spoken by him directly on the speaker phone of the Jail Superintendent from his jail to me, and he ended the conversation with the happy new year and said we could start fresh,” claimed Sukesh in his letter.

Sukesh further claimed that on January 7 as Satyendar Jain had threatened, he was transferred to jail-13 from jail-14 for no reason.

“This jail-13 is a jail where heinous hardcore criminals and gangsters are lodged, comparatively to jail-14 where I was previously lodged. The strength of jail-14 was 250 and the strength of jail-13 is 1,600,” read the letter.

“When I asked the Jail Official, Mr. Rajender, Deputy Superintendent, his response did whatever you want this is a direction from CMO (Chief Minister office) he also further threatened me, that this is only the start wait and see, he said ‘I better apologise and compromise with Mr. Jain, or else my life is going to be more than what I could imagine’. He further also demanded Rs 50 lakh to be given to some satsang trust of his, as he was going to retire in next 3 months and then join AAP,” Sukesh said in his letter.

The conman alleged that Kejriwal and mainly Satyendar Jain still flex their muscles and misuse their official position to threaten and extort in jail.

“How Mr. Jain spoke to me from the jail -14 Superintendent’s phone, also how transfer and postings are still being made on his instructions, also how correctly as warned by him I was transferred to jail 13 exactly in 48 hours timing,” he questioned in his letter.