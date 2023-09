New Delhi: A connectivity corridor through India, the Middle East, and Europe will soon be launched, sources said on Saturday.

They said it will be a historic and first-of-its-kind initiative for cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

Also Read G20 Summit: UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan arrives in New Delhi

The development comes amid the ongoing G20 summit which, in a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, agreed on a joint declaration.