G20 Summit: UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan arrives in New Delhi

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in India on Friday to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

At the summit, which is being held in New Delhi under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” UAE is participating as a guest of honour.

The high-level UAE delegation will engage in constructive dialogue with international partners to achieve collective progress on issues like sustainable development, climate action, and balanced economic growth, among others, at the summit.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE delegation comprises Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, advisor for special affairs at the ministry of Presidential court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan and others.