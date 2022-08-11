Consider protection plea of casino owner Chikoti: Telangana HC to cops

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Thursday directed the Hyderabad police to consider the petition of casino owner Chikoti Praveen Kumar pertaining to apprehending a threat to his life.

While disposing of the writ petition filed by Chikoti Praveen Kumar, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti directed the police to consider the representation of the petitioner within one week from the date of receipt of a copy of the court’s order.

Senior counsel, B.Chandrasen Reddy, contended that Chikoti Praveen has given a representation to the Hyderabad police Commissioner on August 4, requesting police protection, as there is a threat to his and family members’ life.

On July 27, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case against Praveen Kumar and others

under the Foreign Exchange Management Act amid allegations of organising a casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Subsequently, they have conducted raids at the residence, office, farmhouse and other places of the casino owner Chikoti. The counsel for the petitioner stated that the media is continuously creating hype over the investigation and they also branded him as the prime accused in the case.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and state, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti directed the police to consider the representation of Chikoti Praveen within in a week from the receipt of the court’s order.

The commissioner of police has taken note of the petition and it is under consideration.

Chikoti: Casino owner and exotic animal enthusiast

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on July 30, raided the farmhouse of Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Kadtal Ranga Reddy district of Telangana where they found dozens of exotic animals in his illegal possession.

According to the Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officers, it is illegal to keep possession of wildlife animals as pets, it is a non-bailable offence and strict action will be taken against the persons involved.

“Keeping wildlife animals as pets in farmhouse is a violation and we have noticed that wildlife animals and snakes have been kept as pets in Chikoti Praveen Kumar’s farmhouse in Kadtal of RR District. Non-bailable cases will be registered against organisers of this farmhouse,” Hema, Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officer said.

Earlier on Friday, Chikoti Praveen’s resident of IS Sadan of Hyderabad and Madhav Reddy’s residence in Boinpally. The Directorate of Enforcement noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was organising a Casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.