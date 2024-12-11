Consider security for Jashan-e-Wiladat in Hyderabad: HC to Police

Hyderabad is gearing up to host the upcoming Jashan-e-Wiladat Shahzadi ye Kounain, a significant religious event scheduled for December 22.

In light of its importance, the Telangana High Court has stepped in to address concerns regarding security arrangements for the gathering.

HC orders Hyderabad police to consider security measures

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has instructed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to review and act on a request for security and protection for the event.

The directive follows a writ petition filed by Syed Shams Uddin Noor, the caretaker of the revered Bibi Ka Chashma shrine in Falaknuma.

Petition highlights need for security during Jashan-e-Wiladat in Hyderabad

In his plea, Noor emphasized that the Jashan-e-Wiladat is a significant religious occasion that draws a large number of devotees annually in Hyderabad.

He expressed concern over the lack of a response to this year’s request for police protection, a provision he argued has been consistently granted in the past. Noor highlighted that the absence of security arrangements could compromise public safety and violate constitutional provisions guaranteeing protection for religious gatherings.

The petition urged the court to instruct the Hyderabad Police to deploy sufficient personnel to maintain law and order, not just during the event but also during preparatory activities and post-event dispersal.

After considering the arguments put forth by Noor’s lawyer, the High Court directed the Government pleader to seek instructions on the matter.