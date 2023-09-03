Conspiracy behind delay in releasing salaries of DU professors: AAP

Jha also called for a thorough investigation into this delay and urged the immediate release of the overdue salaries for DU professors in the 12 colleges that receive full funding from the Delhi government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha- IANS
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha- IANS

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the delay in releasing salaries of Delhi University professors “just to tarnish the image of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government”.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA said that despite Delhi Education Minister Atishi approving a sum of Rs 100 crore, the salaries of professors at Delhi University (DU) remain unpaid.

On August 25, the AAP legislator raised concerns about a significant delay of almost one and a half months in disbursing these funds, even after the Education Minister’s inquiry into the matter.

Jha also called for a thorough investigation into this delay and urged the immediate release of the overdue salaries for DU professors in the 12 colleges that receive full funding from the Delhi government.

“When the AAP government came to power, Delhi University colleges used to receive Rs 132 crore, but now they receive Rs 400 crore. Despite Education Minister Atishi sanctioning the funds, why is there a delay in providing the funds? Due to this, professors do not receive their salaries. The Finance Secretary should take immediate notice and action. Delhi University is in turmoil,” he said.

Tags
