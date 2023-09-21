Conspiracy hatched to end Naidu’s life in jail, alleges Lokesh

Amaravati: In the wake of a remand prisoner allegedly succumbing to dengue fever in Rajamahendravaram central prison, where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged, party General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to see that his father suffers a similar fate.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

He is currently serving a 14-day remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

“Remand prisoner Ganjeti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana from Dowleswaram, Rajamundry Rural Mandal succumbed to dengue. Conspiracies have been plotted to subject Babu (Chandrababu) to suffer a similar fate,” said Lokesh in a post on social media platform X.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should be held responsible if any harm befalls Naidu and added that his father and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was arrested illegally.

According to Lokesh, a conspiracy has been hatched to end Naidu’s life in jail and pointed out that bail is being denied to him in a case bereft of evidence.

Further, he noted that the prison where Naidu is being detained is full of mosquitoes and the officials are allegedly ignoring this problem.