Conspiracy to destabilise economy: BJP on Tiranga rally

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, October 16, came down heavily on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-organised ‘Tiranga rally’, calling the staging of protests in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, a “conspiracy to destabilise India’s economy”.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi cautioned students of all age groups to be wary of such “foreign-backed forces”, whose reality, he said, has been revealed within months of the anti-paper leak protest.

“Congress, the INDIA bloc, and the declining Left parties, facing diminishing public support and see little possibility of political success. Consequently, terms such as ‘regime change’—referring to attempts to overthrow governments through violent struggle, conspiracy, or collaboration with foreign powers—are increasingly appearing in Indian politics,” he said.

कांग्रेस, INDI गठबंधन के दलों और विलुप्त होते हुए वामपंथी दलों के निरंतर समाप्त होते जनसमर्थन और निरंतर नैतिक पतन से जब उन्हें अब राजनीतिक दृष्टि से सफलता की कोई संभावना नहीं दिख रही है, तब हिंसक संघर्ष और षड्यंत्र के द्वारा विदेशी शक्तियों के साथ हाथ मिलाकर तख्तापलट किए जाने… pic.twitter.com/Tbhpxx5Epi — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) October 16, 2026

According to the BJP leader, a change achieved through democratic processes and elections is called a ‘change of government’.

“In contrast, ‘regime change’ refers to an attempt to overthrow a government through conspiracy and violent conflict,” Trivedi stressed.

‘Similar crowd at CP every weekend’

The BJP leader said that the “so-called giant movement in Connaught Place (CP)” would have made former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi “have their heads hang in shame witnessing that the organisers could not even gather a handful of people”, since the Inner Circle and Outer Circle of CP are named after them, respectively.

He said that one can see a similar kind of crowd on every weekend at the inner circle of Connaught Place, which reveals “why these people want to stage protests at such places”.

“Even if 100-200 people gather without them doing anything, they will feel as if they have pulled off something major,” he added.

‘Don’t become pawns to anyone’

Trivedi asked whether there was a “conspiracy to interrupt India’s economic stability by staging a protest in the Central Delhi area, which is the centre of business activities, during the ongoing festival season?”

He urged the youth to understand that the movement which, a few months back, “claimed to bring in reforms in the education sector, is today openly seen conspiring to destroy India’s economy”.

Referring to the IMF raising India’s growth forecast to seven per cent, the BJP MP said, “On the other hand, all these forces are attempting to interrupt the nation’s growth.”

Trivedi has cautioned all students to “not become pawns of anyone”, alleging that their sentiments have been played with.

“What started out as a campaign to bring in examination reforms revealed its true face within months,” he remarked.

cg/khz