Constituencies to get 1100 Dalit Bandhu units each under second phase: KTR

KT Rama Rao and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar distribute financial assistance cheques to 124 Dalits who established different small units under various schemes

Hyderabad: Each constituency in the state will get 1100 Dalit Bandhu units under the second phase of the scheme, Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Last month, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had said that it has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu-II programme targeting the betterment of 1.30 lakh scheduled caste households.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched in 2021 under which Dalit families in the state were provided with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to start their own businesses.

On Thursday, KTR and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar gave out title deeds as part of the program for distributing 2,858 acres to 1,614 beneficiaries in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Earlier in the day, they had also distributed financial assistance cheques to 124 Dalits who established different small units under various schemes at the Rajanna Sirisilla district collector’s office.

