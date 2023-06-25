Telangana government to implement Dalit Bandhu-II

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Saturday said that it has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu-II programme targetting the betterment of 1.30 lakh scheduled caste households.

The state government launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in 2021 just before the Huzurabad by-election. Under the scheme, Dalit families in the state are provided with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to start their own businesses. This is one of the largest welfare schemes announced in the entire country.

Out of the 1.30 lakh households for Dalit Bandhu-II, 200 will be chosen at the disposal of the Chief Secretary of the state government.

According to a government order, district collectors will identify the beneficiaries, nearly 1100 households per assembly constituency (excluding the Huzurabad constituency), after due consultation with public representatives and officials.

The order further said that official teams will be constituted for the identification, scrutiny and verification of these households.

Mandal Parishad Development Officers will upload details of verified beneficiaries in the Dalit Bandhu web portal. In Urban Local Bodies, this will be done by the concerned officials. the process including identification, sanction and groundings for the scheme will be done using the Dalit Bandhu web portal and mobile application.