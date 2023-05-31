Telangana: Dalit Bandhu irregularities in Thirumalagiri; activist allegedly beaten up

Hyderabad: Deserving beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Thirumalagiri municipality have reportedly not been receiving their dues from the government, activists and opposition party members have alleged. They also claim the involvement of a local BRS MLA in the scheme.

Thirumalagiri falls under the Thungathurthi constituency represented by BRS MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar.

The MLAs’ followers have allegedly targeted dissenters, according to reports.

A social activist and lawyer, Yugandhar, practising at the Ranga Reddy court, was allegedly beaten up by BRS goondas following his questions regarding the misallocation of the scheme’s money.

The scuffle also damaged the activist’s phone.

He alleged that many beneficiaries have only been allocated around Rs 96,000. He added that GST eats into their funds. Yugandhar has sustained serious injuries and might require surgery on his ear in about eight to nine weeks.

The Telangana government launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in 2021 just before the Huzurabad by-election. Under the scheme, Dalit families in the state are provided with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to start their own businesses. This is one of the largest welfare schemes announced in the entire country.

According to activist Robin Zaccheus, many in the region have reportedly not received financial assistance to start dairy farms even after signing papers. Robin claimed the involvement of the MLA in the purported scam.

“They have only implemented the scheme for one person and are circulating pictures of it to show that they have implemented the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the region,” Robin told Siasat.com. Top leaders of the ruling BRS should be informed of this situation as they do not have knowledge of these happenings, he added.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Suryapet president Ambedkar Kandukuri alleged that many followers of the local BRS MLA are adding GST to the funding received by beneficiaries. “Many beneficiaries only get Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh (out of 10 lakh), a huge deduction from the promised amount,” he said.

Beneficiaries complain to authorities

Beneficiaries in the Thonda village in Thirumalagiri looking to start dairy farms have also been affected by the debacle.

“We are being denied our right,” said Laxman, a disgruntled Dalit Bandhu beneficiary told Siasat.com. Out of the four buffaloes that they are supposed to get, they were only given four, he said. Many in the village have problems.

“But only I and another beneficiary complained to the District Collector and Mandal Parishad Development Officer,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Gopal, echoed Laxman’s plight.

K Umesh Chary, Thirumalagiri’s Mandal Parishad Development officer confirmed that he had received a complaint from Laxman. However, the MPDO also called the case a misunderstanding.

“I have received the complaint and there is an enquiry being done. There is no issue whatsoever,” he said adding that the Collector is also conducting an enquiry.