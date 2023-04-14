Telangana: Rs 562 cr as cheques given to 8K Dalit entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao distributed cheques worth Rs 562 crore to 8000 Dalit entrepreneurs towards industrial incentives under the T-Pride scheme on Thursday.

Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation Dalit Entrepreneurs incentive scheme, T-pride facilitates Dalits to set up their own industries.

KTR, after handing over the cheques to the beneficiaries said, “Telangana government already distributed over Rs 2700 crore industrial incentives to Dalit entrepreneurs in the last eight years and with the addition of Rs 562 crore, it increased to over Rs 3200 crore.”

While taking part in the celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary held by the industries department, KTR said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in August 2021 has been facilitating the economic empowerment of Dalits in the state.

“Telangana separate state is a reality today because of the Constitution written by Dr B.R. Ambedkar where he incorporated Article 3, giving power to Parliament to bifurcate existing states and form new states. Telangana owes its formation to the vision of Ambedkar,” appraised KTR.

Recalling that KCR initiated steps for the empowerment of Dalits when he was MLA of Siddipet four decades ago in the 1980s, he said, “He launched the Dalita Jyothy initiative in 1980s to empower Dalits in Siddipet.”

“He was pained that Dalits were subjected to humiliation and multiple challenges in society. He thought of implementing several schemes for the welfare and empowerment of Dalits since then,” added KTR.

“After he became the CM, he launched the T-Pride scheme for Dalit entrepreneurs, set up hundreds of residential schools for Dalit children, and launched a Rs 20 lakh overseas education scholarship scheme for Dalit students,” KTR held.

Claiming Dalit Bandhu to be a revolutionary scheme in the world, KTR said that Rs 10 lakh grant to each Dalit household has been extended to set up their own unit and empower themselves socially and financially.

“Dalit entrepreneurs should achieve new heights and hoist Telangana’s flag high at the national level with their innovation,” said KTR.