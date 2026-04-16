LIVE: Opposition says not opposed to women’s reservation but to delimitation

16 Apr 2026 · 13:10 IST

Opening the discussion for the Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi said the government had raised the issue of women’s reservation in 2023 as well, and questioned why it was now being presented as a fresh and historic move. “We are in favour of women’s reservation. But we want it to be simplified and not linked with delimitation. Implement reservation on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats,” he said. He alleged that linking the two issues would delay implementation, adding that had the Opposition’s suggestions been accepted in 2023, women’s reservation could have come into force in 2024.