LIVE: Opposition says not opposed to women’s reservation but to delimitation

Delimitation is not a backdoor exercise: Tejasvi Surya
A three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session of Parliament began on Thursday, April 16, with discussions centred on proposed constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
Earlier this week, the Central government shared with MPs the text of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026 or the proposed amendment to the Women Reservation Bill, which aims to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 — including members from States and Union Territories.
The Bill proposes a cap of 815 on the number of members chosen by direct election from constituencies in the States. For UTs, the Bill says, “Not more than 35 members to represent the Union Territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide”.
At present, there are 530 Lok Sabha members from States and 20 from UTs. However, a delimitation commission had set the number at 543. Another key amendment proposed in the Bill is the definition of population, giving Parliament the mandate to decide which data is to be made the foundation for the expansion of the number of seats.