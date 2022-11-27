Constitution Day celebrated at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) on 26th November 2022 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on the same day in the year 1949 in the Constituent Assembly of India.

The preamble of the Constitution was read out by Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor in English and Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar in Hindi accompanied by the faculty, officials and staff at the administrative building.

The preamble was also read out in the Schools, Departments and various Centres of the University.