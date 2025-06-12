Constitution made it possible for ‘untouchables’ to rise: CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai delivered a powerful lecture at the Oxford Union in the UK, hailing the Indian Constitution, making it possible for “untouchables” to hold one of the top government positions in India.

Gavai is the country’s second Dalit and first Buddhist to become the Chief Justice of India. “Here we are today, where a person belonging to those very people is speaking openly, as the holder of the highest office in the judiciary of the country,” he was speaking on the theme ‘From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution’s Promise.’

He described the Constitution as a “quiet revolution etched in ink” and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed.”

He said that Dr B R Ambedkar, referred to as the Father of Indian Constitution, always rooted for social upliftment. “Ambedkar viewed political representation as vital to dismantling caste hierarchies and redistributing social dignity, not just institutional power,” CJI Gavai said.

He has emphasised that judicial activism is bound to stay, but it should not be turned into judicial terrorism. “Judicial activism is bound to stay. At the same time, judicial activism should not be turned into judicial terrorism. So, at times, you try to exceed the limits and try to enter into an area where normally the judiciary should not enter,” CJI Gavai said in response to a question from a legal news portal.

CJI Gavai has been part of several benches that delivered landmark rulings, including the one upholding the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, bestowing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He was sworn in asthe 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14.

(With PTI inputs)