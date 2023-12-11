Constitutionally valid: Shah, Nadda welcome SC verdict on Article 370

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief J.P. Nadda on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment on Article 370 as “historic” and said it constitutionally upholds the decision taken by Parliament.

In a post on X, Shah said, “I welcome the Supreme Court of India’s verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370. On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370.”

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2023

“Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K. Growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley once torn by violence. Prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors has raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Today, the Supreme Court’s verdict has proved that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was completely constitutional,” the Home Minister added.

BJP national president Nadda welcomed the SC verdict, and said, “Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective.

“The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done the historic work of including Jammu and Kashmir with the main ideology of the country, for this I and crores of our workers express our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister,” Nadda added.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said, “While the judgement’s would have to be read in entirety.

“What seems evident at first blush is that the question whether Reorganization a State by suspending the 2nd Proviso to Article 3 is valid or invalid has been left open and has not adjudicated upon.

He said, “The procedure adopted by issuing CO 272 to amend Article 370 is ultra vires of the Constitution of India. Where does that leave Article 370? Is it operational in its original form or not? The carving out of the UT of Ladakh is valid. The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir must be restored at the earliest and elections must be held before September 30th 2024.”.

The remarks came after the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution while announcing its judgment on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The five-judge bench also ordered the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.