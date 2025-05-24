Construction of government junior college in Old City stopped, reasons unknown

Many girls, who come from conservative backgrounds, would have to drop out of their studies.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th May 2025 5:25 pm IST
The image displays a picture of under constructed work of a new government junior college in Chandrayangutta
Construction work of a new government junior college in Chandrayangutta has been stopped for unknown reasons

Hyderabad: After the state government gave its nod to build a new government junior college at Bandlaguda Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta, Old City, the construction works have allegedly stopped.

Although the reason is not clear, many fear that if the college is not constructed, many girls, who come from conservative backgrounds, would have to drop out of their studies.

Mohsin Ali, a local school teacher, said, “After completing SSC, many female students drop out because their parents are conservative and would not send their girls to colleges, located far off, to study. The nearest government college is 3 km away at Barkas. The other alternative is a college located in Falaknuma, which is 4 km away. If the building is constructed at the earliest, it will benefit and help in improving the girl education ratio in the area.”

MS Creative School

Following appeals from residents and public representatives, the government sanctioned funds for the construction of a new school building. However, after the foundation pillars were laid, the work came to a standstill.

“With the academic year starting next month, even completing just the ground floor would have been a huge help to the student community,” said Shabana Khanuma, a local resident and social worker, expressing concern over the delay.

Ghousenagar, Noorinagar, Jahangirabad, Millat Nagar, Amannagar, and nearby areas, with a combined population of over two lakh, have only one high school.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th May 2025 5:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button