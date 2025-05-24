Construction of government junior college in Old City stopped, reasons unknown

Hyderabad: After the state government gave its nod to build a new government junior college at Bandlaguda Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta, Old City, the construction works have allegedly stopped.

Although the reason is not clear, many fear that if the college is not constructed, many girls, who come from conservative backgrounds, would have to drop out of their studies.

Mohsin Ali, a local school teacher, said, “After completing SSC, many female students drop out because their parents are conservative and would not send their girls to colleges, located far off, to study. The nearest government college is 3 km away at Barkas. The other alternative is a college located in Falaknuma, which is 4 km away. If the building is constructed at the earliest, it will benefit and help in improving the girl education ratio in the area.”

Following appeals from residents and public representatives, the government sanctioned funds for the construction of a new school building. However, after the foundation pillars were laid, the work came to a standstill.

“With the academic year starting next month, even completing just the ground floor would have been a huge help to the student community,” said Shabana Khanuma, a local resident and social worker, expressing concern over the delay.

Ghousenagar, Noorinagar, Jahangirabad, Millat Nagar, Amannagar, and nearby areas, with a combined population of over two lakh, have only one high school.