Constructions near Osmansagar, Himayatsagar: HC fines govt for delay in filing counter

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 11, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the state government for failing to submit a counter affidavit in a case concerning the alleged violation of GO 111, which prohibits construction activity in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparna Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mandadi Madhav Reddy of Moinabad mandal, Rangareddy district.

Petitioner’s arguments

The petitioner complained that despite the GO’s restrictions, unauthorised constructions, including function halls, were springing up within the designated eco-conservation zones, while the government and local authorities had failed to curb them.

Govt seeks more time to file counter

During Thursday’s hearing, the government’s special counsel sought two more weeks to file the counter affidavit. The bench expressed displeasure, noting that it had already directed the government during November’s hearing to file its response without further extension requests.

Taking a serious view of the delay, the court ordered the government to pay Rs 5,000 to the Telangana State Legal Services Authority within one week as litigation costs.

The bench, however, granted additional time for filing the counter and adjourned the matter to December 30 for the next hearing.