Telangana High Court issues show cause notice to two senior IAS officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued show cause notices to senior IAS officers RV Karnan and K Ilambarithi for not complying with a court order dated November 29, 2024.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka issued show-cause notices to the officers requiring them to furnish information under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

The contempt plea was moved by Vaddam Shyam, a resident of Secunderabad, who earlier approached the court after authorities failed to provide the information he had sought under the Right to Information Act.

On November 29, 2024, the High Court had directed Karnan and Ilambarithi to provide information. Ilambarthi was the GHMC commissioner while Karnan holds the post currently.

Shyam approached the court again, stating that the officers had failed to provide him with information. After reviewing the case records, the court directed the registry to issue notices to the officers, asking them to explain why action should not be taken for their non-compliance with the November 2024 directive.

The court has instructed the officers to file their counter-affidavits by January 9, 2026.