Consul General of Turkiye Orhan Okan visits MANUU, meets VC

Hyderabad: Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General at the Consulate of Turkiye visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday and met Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

The consul general discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes.

Prof Ainul Hasan pointed out potential areas of collaboration with the visiting diplomat.

Prof Shugufta Shaheen, Officer of Special Duty-I was present during the meeting.