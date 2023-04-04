Consul General of Turkiye Orhan Okan visits MANUU, meets VC

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th April 2023 4:30 pm IST
Consul General of Turkiye Orhan Okan visits MANUU, meets VC

Hyderabad: Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General at the Consulate of Turkiye visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday and met Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

The consul general discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes.

Prof Ainul Hasan pointed out potential areas of collaboration with the visiting diplomat.

MS Education Academy

Prof Shugufta Shaheen, Officer of Special Duty-I was present during the meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th April 2023 4:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button