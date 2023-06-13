Consul General of UK Owen says film festivals are windows to the world; speaks at MANUU

Hyderabad: “Films are the windows to the world and festivals like this are close to my heart. Cinema has the power to transcend borders and connect people from different walks of life. RRR is a very powerful movie showcasing India’s highlights to the world,” Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad expressed these views today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was addressing the inauguration of the three-day G20 Special Film Festival being organized by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC) as part of the G-20 University Connect programme.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU presided over the inaugural.

The festival’s opening film RRR captivated the audience with its powerful storytelling and compelling performances.

Gareth said that India’s G-20 Presidency is highly successful as all the world’s big economies are coming together to tackle some common issues such as climate change etc.

Prof Ainul Hasan in his presidential remarks said that showcasing our culture is one of the themes of G-20 events and this programme by IMC is an effort in terms of participation and celebration of India’s Presidency of G-20. “We are working hard in different fields such as biodiversity, campus development, and academic activities,” he said.

He also mentioned about two different awards received from Central and State governments to MANUU.

Prof Shugufta Shaheen, Chairperson, G-20 Campus Connect programme, MANUU also addressed the gathering.

Rizwan Ahmad, Director IMC, said cinema not only entertains the people but also educates them too.

Omar Azmi, Producer IMC, convened the programme and Dr Imtiyaz Alam, JRO, IMC proposed a vote of thanks.

A large number of film enthusiasts, students, and faculty members attended the programme. A total of 17 films from G-20 countries will be screened from 13 to 15 June 2023 at Preview Theatre, IMC.