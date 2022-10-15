Consul Sahil Sharma — An honest and a Gentleman officer

Mr. Sahil Sharma, who joined the Consulate General of India, Jeddah in the year 2019 went back recently after rendering approximately four years of brilliant public service.

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, Vice-President of the Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and General Secretary of Indian Youth Welfare Association (IYWA) said the Indian Consulate plays a pivotal role in serving the Indian community and the credit goes to the earnest and devoted team of Consuls who extended necessary assistance and services to community members “as and when required”. He said it is the obligation of the community to recognize these services and express their gratitude to these officials.

Mr Zaki stated, “Sahil Sharma will always be remembered for his dedicated, honest and sincere services to the Indian community as he was always ready to help the community members, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region. Zaki added that Mr Sharma took a lot of initiatives during the spread of Corona pandemic, when Indians found it difficult to approach the Consulate for availing various services. Some of the initiatives included opening four permanent VFS centers at Makah, Madinah, Najran and Jizan, which are now providing round the clock services to the Indian nationals. Zaki added that community would also be grateful to Mr Sharma for bringing transparency to the whole passport issuing process and enforcing accountability of his own and VFS staff when any irregularities were brought to his notice. He said that Sahil Sharma was also instrumental in the timely resolution of a few Community welfare issues, particularly those relating to matrimonial discords. His contribution during Vande Bharat Mission flights was also noteworthy as many deserving Indians were assisted due to his direct intervention in certain cases.

Mr Sharma also simplified the Visa issuing process as the lead time for processing visa applications was cut down from seven to two working days. In a recent instance, Mr Sharma provided medical Visa in a couple of hours to a Saudi national who had developed critical renal complications and needed to travel to India on a short notice, Zaki stated.

While wishing good luck and best wishes to Mr Sahil Sharma for his future endeavors, Mr Zaki hoped that the tribe of such good officers increases manifold in India.