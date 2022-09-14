Zaki congratulates Indian football manager Shabbir Ali

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, former Santosh Trophy Player of Andhra Pradesh, vice president Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry & World Food Trust Representative of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia congratulated Shab­bir Ali on becoming Chair­man of the Advis­ory Com­mit­tee of the All India Foot­ball Fed­er­a­tion (AIFF).

Shabbir Ali is an Indian football manager and former player. He was awarded the Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award in Indian sports for lifetime achievement, given by the Government of India in 2011. He is the first footballer to be named for the Dhyan Chand Award.