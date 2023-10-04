Contempt charges framed against four policemen accused of public flogging in Gujarat

Judge pointed out that Kumavat did not make any effort to rescue the victims while they were subjected to brutal beatings publically.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th October 2023 3:07 pm IST
Gujarat HC sets up panel to probe denial of medical care to pregnant women
The Gujarat High Court.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday formally framed charges under the Contempt of Courts Act against four policemen implicated in the public flogging of five Muslim people in Kheda district last year.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A Bench comprising Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey officially framed these charges during the proceedings.

During the hearing, DB Kumavat, one of the police officers facing allegations, asserted that he had no active involvement in the incident. Justice Supehia, however, countered this claim by highlighting Kumavat’s presence at the scene of the incident.

MS Education Academy

The judge pointed out that Kumavat did not make any effort to rescue the victims while they were subjected to brutal beatings publically.

Also Read
Gujarat: Minor uses Rs 13 lakh from grandfather’s account on online gaming

Justice Supehia said, “He did not make any effort to rescue the victims who were being publicly flogged and mercilessly beaten. He also did not take any steps to stop the flogging, which was an illegal and humiliating act. Since his presence is not disputed, it is clear that he played an active role in the said incident and had consented to the flogging.”

“Watching all the videos, it could be made out that the videos were captured by some of the people standing in the public, which was being controlled and held back by the police personnel in uniforms,” read the report.

The four police officers facing contempt charges are AV Parmar, DB Kumavat, Kanaksingh Laxmen Singh and Raju Rameshbhai Dabhi.

They are accused of breaching the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arrest as outlined in the DK Basu case.

The High Court has granted these officers time until October 11 to file an affidavit in their defence. Additionally, the CJM noted that the victims were unable to identify all the policemen involved in the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th October 2023 3:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button