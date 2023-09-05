Continental Hospital launches aesthetics, craniofacial centre

Hyderabad: The Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, has launched the state-of-the-art International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre.

According to a survey conducted by the Indian health ministry, 1 in every 700 children born in India has a cleft lip, cleft palate, or other form of facial deformity. This is a much higher number than the global average. The same survey also points out that there are a million cases of cleft lip or facial deformities that remain unaddressed in the country due to a lack of adequate infrastructure and awareness.

“The international Facial Aesthetics & Craniofacial Centre is ready to meet a very pressing healthcare need, offering outstanding surgical facilities and patient amenities,” Dr Guru N Reddy, chairman of Continental Hospitals, said during the launch.

“It has always been his endeavour to bring the finest healthcare for the most pressing health challenges,” he added.

“By bringing together a world-renowned team of surgeons and building the most advanced facility for facial aesthetics and craniofacial deformities, Continental Hospitals is taking a definitive step towards addressing a very real need in our society, and we are hopeful of being able to rebuild at least some of the smiles and thereby transform those lives,” said Dr. Reddy. “The International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre at Continental Hospitals will soon be a centre of excellence for all facial deformities and craniofacial conditions.”