Contract workers at University of Hyderabad protest labour laws

Hyderabad: Contract workers at the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 30, launched an indefinite strike against the new labour laws brought in by the Union government.

The protest was held in front of the university’s administrative block, where the contract workers alleged that the new laws impact their job security. The contract workers expressed concerns that the authorities would cite provisions of the new laws and do away with their existing rights.

According to the workers, the implementation of the new labour codes has pushed contractual employees into a deep crisis by weakening job security, reducing workplace protections and undermining established labour rights.

Videos shared on social media showed the contract workers holding a banner and marching towards the administrative block.

Contract workers at the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 30, launched an indefinite strike against the new labour laws brought in by the Centre.



The protest was held in front of the university's administrative block, where the contract workers alleged that the new laws… pic.twitter.com/nLvWo8nCkk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

Affects livelihood, dignity: Workers

The workers allege that the new legal framework has significantly altered employment conditions in ways that adversely affect their livelihoods and dignity.

The situation has further intensified following the appointment of a new contractor, who, the workers claim, has used the provisions of the new labour codes to implement policies that strip contractual employees of their existing rights and benefits. They contend that these changes have worsened working conditions and increased insecurity among the workforce.

The protesting workers have stated that they will continue their indefinite agitation until the university administration addresses their longstanding demands, safeguards their rights and ensures fair and dignified working conditions.

They have called upon the university administration to engage in meaningful dialogue and take immediate steps to resolve the issues.

New labour codes

India has consolidated 29 archaic central labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes to simplify compliance and expand worker welfare. They are officially in effect, modernising regulations across organised, unorganised and gig sectors.

The four codes include Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.