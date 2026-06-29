Contractor locks government school in Khammam over pending bills

Hyderabad: A government school in Khammam was locked by a contractor who protested against the alleged delay in the release of pending bills for repair work carried out under the Man Ooru Mana Badi programme.

The incident took place at the English Medium Mandal Parishad Primary School in Danavaigudem of Khammam Urban Mandal. The area comes under the 59th division of the Khammam Municipal Corporation.

School locked before classes began

The contractor Challa Ayodhya locked the main gate of the school before classes started on Monday, June 29.

He had completed repair works worth Rs 26 lakh at the school under the Man Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Out of the total amount, around Rs 11 lakh is still pending.

Students shifted to anganwadi centre

The contractor, along with his family members, staged a protest outside the school.

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As the main gate remained locked, students and staff were forced to sit at a nearby Anganwadi centre until the situation was addressed.