‘Contribute Rs 10 for RCB’: Social experiment gets real!

How far will you go for your love for cricket? Ok! lets reframe this question… How far will you go to express your love for your favourite team or player? Well, Bengalurians love for RCB and Virat Kohli is unparallel.

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdevva tested Bengalurians love for Kohli and RCB. And the results were shocking, not just for him but for his followers too.

As a social experiment, he posted QR codes across Bengaluru with a message ‘Donate Rs 10 for RCB‘ along with an image of Virat Kohli holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy.

He pasted the posters all over the city with his QR code and a message, ‘Donate Rs 10 for RCB Goodluck‘, and waited for fans to donate Rs 10. Initially, people looked at the QR code and walked by. As the reel progressed, many people started making donations.

Given that fans have been desperate for their favorite team’s maiden IPL title, Sachdevva, was amused to see Rs 10 getting credited in his account.

“I honestly didn’t expect people to take it seriously. It was meant to be a fun social experiment. But by the end of the day, I had Rs 1,200 in my account—all from random well-wishers or RCB fans,” Sachdev is heard saying in the reel,” he tells his followers.

The instagram influencer received a total of Rs 1,220 through the social experiment. “I can earn around Rs 12,000 in a week!” he exclaims.

His followers were as amused and shocked as him. Some saw it as a new business idea, while others termed it a waste of time.

An X user, loveable_ luci said, “Modern problems require modern solutions”

One X user rohan_rabansh_i said, “Bheek maaangne ka Tareeqa thoda casual hai”

One of the users said, “Waah Bhai Bohot Tej ho rahe ho”.

Another user said, “I’m sorry but you’re an A hole. Kuch dhang ka kaam kr lo”

“RCB Cup jeete ya na Jeete, Bhai ameer toh pakka ho jayega ” read another

Well, whether RCB lifts this year’s trophy or not, Sachdevva has hit a lottery. Good luck RCB!