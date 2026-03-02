Control room set up at Telangana Bhavan for citizens amid Middle East situation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is closely tracking developments in Middle East countries and a round-the-clock control room has been established at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist the state residents affected by the situation.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are maintaining coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and relevant Indian embassies to monitor conditions and facilitate necessary support.

The 24×7 control room has been created to address enquiries from Telangana residents residing in the affected region as well as their family members in the state.

Authorities stated that the facility will function continuously to provide coordination and assistance in cases of distress, travel disruptions or other emergencies.

Following are the contact numbers of the 24×7 control room at Telangana Bhavan:

Vandana Barua, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: +91 9871999044

C.H. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 9958322143

Javed Husain, Liaison Officer: 9910014749

Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer: +91 9643723157

Officials said the government will continue monitoring the situation and provide necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.