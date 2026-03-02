Control room set up at Telangana Bhavan for citizens amid Middle East situation

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2026 12:21 pm IST
Telecommunication control room at Telangana Bhavan for citizen updates during Middle East crisis.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is closely tracking developments in Middle East countries and a round-the-clock control room has been established at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist the state residents affected by the situation.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are maintaining coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and relevant Indian embassies to monitor conditions and facilitate necessary support.

The 24×7 control room has been created to address enquiries from Telangana residents residing in the affected region as well as their family members in the state.

Following are the contact numbers of the 24×7 control room at Telangana Bhavan:

  • Vandana Barua, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: +91 9871999044
  • C.H. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 9958322143
  • Javed Husain, Liaison Officer: 9910014749
  • Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer: +91 9643723157

Officials said the government will continue monitoring the situation and provide necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

