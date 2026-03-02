Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into a goods vehicle and burst into flames on the Bairamalguda flyover in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar around midnight on Sunday, March 1.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported in the incident.

Details of accident on Hyderabad flyover

According to initial information, the car was travelling at high speed when it crashed into the rear of a DCM truck.

The impact led to a loss of control, and the vehicle struck the road divider. Moments later, a fire broke out and engulfed the car.

Firefighters reached location

Following the incident on flyover in Hyderabad, people in the area alerted the police and fire department.

Based on the information, firefighters reached the location with fire engines and brought the blaze under control before it could spread further.

However, the car was completely destroyed in the fire.

Though no fatalities were reported, a person received serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Officials suspect that the car’s occupants may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A case has been registered, and investigation is going on.