Hyderabad: A fire safety concern has emerged in the Hyderabad’s Charminar area, where sweet corn vendors are reportedly using LPG cylinders in crowded public areas.

It poses a significant threat to shoppers, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan, when large numbers of people visit the historic location for shopping.

Cylinders put lives at risk near Charminar in Hyderabad

The use of LPG cylinders in busy market spaces puts many lives at serious risk and has the potential to trigger a major fire incident.

The concern is heightened as the city has already witnessed fire-related incidents in recent days.

Authorities are urged to introduce proper regulation by issuing licenses and mandatory safety certifications for vendors operating with LPG cylinders.

Fire incidents in city

On February 10, a major fire accident was reported at a car service centre in Attapur. In the incident, three vehicles were gutted completely, and nearby families were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Hyderabad witnessed two major fire incidents. The first one was reported in a building located near Nampally Railway Station.

The fire accident resulted in the death of five individuals. The rescue workers retrieved five bodies from the rubble of a furniture store in the building.

Another fire accident in Hyderabad was reported at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here on Saturday, February 7.

In view of the incidents, the concerns of the people over LPG cylinders used by sweet corn vendors near Charminar, Hyderabad, need to be addressed by the concerned authorities.