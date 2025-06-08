‘Control your tongue…’ Goa minister orders CMO’s suspension over patient row

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday, June 7, lost his cool and ordered immediate suspension of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)’s chief medical officer (CMO) after rebuking him for allegedly misbehaving with a patient.

Local media reports that Rane received a complaint from a senior journalist who pointed out that the doctor allegedly mistreated his mother-in-law in the casualty ward of GMCH.

The woman asked for a B12 injection, which CMO Dr Rudresh Kurtikar stated could be administered anywhere and directed her to a community health centre (CHC).

A video shows Rane storming into the hospital with his crew, asking for the CMO.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday lost his cool and ordered immediate suspension of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)'s chief medical officer after rebuking him for allegedly misbehaving with a patient.



"You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor.… pic.twitter.com/yXBVUY61az — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 8, 2025

“You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. Don’t force me to act. Put your hands out [of the pocket] when you are standing in front of me. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded [burdened] you are, you will talk properly to the patients and guide the patients…Remove the mask when I am speaking to you,” the minister is heard directing Dr Kurtikar.

“These doctors don’t understand. Unless you understand…you are here to serve humanity. You are not here with your bloody ego,” Rane said, “Kick him out from here.”

When Dr Kurtikar tried to offer an explanation, the minister abruptly issued his suspension order. “You are not authorised to speak when I am speaking. You get out from here. You are a doctor to serve the poor people. I am suspending you. I want him relieved right now. You just understand one thing, you are dealing with me. First learn to shut up, when I am talking to you. You can be anything. You want to file a case, go and file a case, but I am telling you are suspended,” Rane says.

“When the investigation starts, you give your explanation, that time I will consider whether I want to take you back or not. Otherwise [for] next two years, you will be suspended and you will remain…as long as my tenure is there. Poor people have to be served. I don’t want to listen to you. I am suspending you from this moment, go home before my blood pressure boils and I take some other action on you,” Rane says before leaving the hospital premises.

The video went massively viral on social media, criticising the Goa health minister about his conduct. many slammed Rane for his arrogance.

The Goa Congress unit stated that Rane’s behaviour was erratic and unfit to serve as the health minister.

Is @visrane truly fit to serve as Goa’s Health Minister? His increasingly erratic and unstable behaviour raises serious concerns about his ability to responsibly oversee the state’s health system.



The shocking incident at Goa Medical College (GMC) where Vishwajit Rane chose to… pic.twitter.com/3qLrgJiCV8 — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) June 7, 2025

Another X user condemned the public humiliation of the chief medical officer.

Public humiliation without any verification or enquiry has become the new norm to show you are important & doing something for the society!!



Health Minister of Goa demonstrates "Healthy" communication on a Doctor who seems clueless about why he is being humiliated & suspended! pic.twitter.com/2THsfUfC4x — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) June 7, 2025

A X user said, “The psycho minister should have been admitted in emergency as soon as he opened his mouth. The CMO failed to do so for the hysterical patient.”

The psycho minister should have been admitted in emergency as soon as he opened his mouth,

The CMO failed to do so for the hysterical patient.



Suspension orders won't sustain in the court of law,



But



This pig brained minister won't even face the court as the orders are signed… — Pawan Darba (@Darba_Kalan) June 7, 2025

Others said the Goa health minister displays a typical gunda behaviour.

Won’t apologise: Goa health minister

Responding to the criticism, Goa health minister Rane defended his decision and stated he will not apologise for standing up for a patient who was denied care.

Over the last few hours, a lot has been said and written about an incident at Goa Medical College today involving and suspending a doctor on duty. I feel it is important to address this directly, not just as your Health Minister, but as someone deeply committed to ensuring that… pic.twitter.com/hzAQwvkczd — Vishwajit Rane (@visrane) June 7, 2025

“Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated,” Rane’s statement read.

“However, what I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care,” the minister said.

Doctors hold a noble position in the society, and most of them at the GMCH serve with great dedication, he noted.

“But when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action,” Rane said.

The minister said what he did was in defence of a helpless, elderly woman. “And I will continue to speak up, act and fight for the rights of every patient who walks into our hospital,” he asserted.

The GMCH, located at Bambolim is a state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds. It provides medical services to patients from Goa as well as from nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

