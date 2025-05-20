Controversial MP minister Vijay Shah not seen at cabinet meeting

Bhopal: Embattled Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, facing a probe for his objectionable remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi, was conspicuous by his absence at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

State BJP president VD Sharma, however, downplayed the minister’s absence, attributing it to probable “personal reasons”, while stressing that the party has taken serious cognisance of Shah’s remarks.

“Whatever decision the Supreme Court takes, the state government will decide accordingly,” he added.

The apex court on Monday chided Shah for his “crass” remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him.

“The matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court. Following the SC’s orders, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed,” Sharma told reporters.

He said the apex court will take a decision based on the SIT report, and the state government is committed to following that decision.

Clarifying on allegations that the BJP organisation is giving Shah a long rope, he quipped that the party has its own mechanism.

“The organisation is very serious in this matter,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Shah, who holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management, and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, didn’t turn up at the cabinet meeting held in Indore.

Sharma sought to downplay Shah’s absence at the meeting.

“There could be some personal reason. It is not rare that ministers do not attend cabinet meetings. In several instances in the past, ministers had skipped the cabinet meetings. Vijay Shah may have some reason,” he added.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was shared widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier rebuked Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to register an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the minister expressed regret and said that he respected Col Qureshi more than his sister.

The Supreme Court has rejected Shah’s apology, saying it was only an attempt to wriggle out of the legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a women’s conference in Bhopal on May 31, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar.

He said lakhs of women who have become self-reliant and set an example to others through their achievements will participate.

“The women whose husbands have shown valour in the Army will get special honour from the Prime Minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress renewed its demand for Shah’s dismissal from the state cabinet.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “The Supreme Court and High Court have severely reprimanded Shah for his objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi and rejected his apology. Despite this, why has no decision been taken on Shah’s dismissal?”