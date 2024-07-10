Controversial Youtuber Praneeth Hanumanthu arrested in Bengaluru: Reports

Hyderabad: YouTuber-turned-actor Praneeth Hanumanthu has been at the center of recent social media discussions, and the latest reports suggest that he has been arrested. Praneeth, who runs a YouTube channel under the name P Hanumanthu, sparked outrage by making objectionable comments while roasting a video featuring a father and his daughters.

These comments, deemed offensive and tarnishing to the father-daughter relationship, started a widespread debate on social media.

The latest updates indicate that the YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu has been arrested in Bengaluru by Telangana Cyber Crime Police. Along with Praneeth, 3 others have been included in this case.

He is being brought to Hyderabad after securing a PT warrant from Bengaluru Court.

Several Telugu film industry figures, including actors Sai Dharam Tej and Manchu Manoj, reacted to the incident, urging the governments of the Telugu-speaking states to take action. Prominent political figures such as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also weighed in, promising to take measures against Hanumanthu.

This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary.

Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank.



Child Safety is the need of the hour 🙏🏼



I sincerely request

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana… https://t.co/05GdKW1F0s — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 7, 2024

Interestingly, Praneeth Hanumanthu is said to be the son of an IAS officer currently holding a significant position in the Andhra Pradesh government. Furthermore, he is reportedly the brother of the operator of another popular YouTube fashion channel called Aye Jude.