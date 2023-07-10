Row over identity of tribal man who was urinated on erupts in MP

Bhopal: Controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over the identity of the tribal victim who was allegedly urinated on by BJP worker Pravesh Shukla.

Questions are being raised over whether the person on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated and Dashmat Rawat, whose feet were washed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the same.

Dashmat's wife told me just now that she identified her husband.



She identified his clothes.

His hair is so short because his aunt died and he had shaved his head around a month back. pic.twitter.com/rbDMpEHF1U — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) July 9, 2023

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Ravindra Verma and Collector Saket Malviya have issued video messages on their official handle stating that misinformation was being spread regarding the identity of the tribal victim

Police and district administration have issued statements claiming that Dashmat Rawat was the victim in the incident.

“In the viral video case, some news channels are running misleading news that the person seen in the video is not Dasmat Rawat, while the police investigation has confirmed that the person seen in the video is Dasmat Rawat. Therefore, the police refutes all such misleading news,” Sidhi SP Ravindra Verma said.

District Collector Saket Malviya has also shared a video message stating, “In the viral video case of the district, misleading news is being run in some news channels/media groups that the victim seen in the video is not Dashmat Rawat, whereas it has been confirmed in the police investigation that the person seen in the video is Dashmat.”

Talking to IANS, SP Ravindra Verma said four persons, including accused Pravesh Shukla, Deen Dayal Sahu who recorded the incident and Rawant’s wife recognised Dashmat in the video.

“I have interrogated all four persons and they all have recognised the victim. Dashmat Rawat’s wife also recognised the person in the viral video as her husband. There is no question about the other person. Dhashmat’s statement has been twisted in some media reports since then misinformation is being created,” Verma added.

Verma also pointed out that the affidavit submitted to the police also bears the same photograph (of Dashmat).

“The video was verified with the technical team following which the case was registered against Pravesh Shukla. Dashmat lives in a very small village and people know each other. Had there been any doubt about a different person, the people of the village would have responded. It’s all misinformation being created,” Verma added.