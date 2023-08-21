Controversy over multipurpose health assistant exam language, Urdu ignored

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board of the Telangana government has recently released a press notification detailing the recruitment process for 1931 positions of Multipurpose Health Assistant (Women). The announcement encompasses 1,666 vacancies under the Commissioner Health and Family Welfare, as well as 265 openings under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The notification, which includes a series of amendments, brings forth crucial changes to the recruitment procedure. Notably, a pivotal alteration pertains to the medium of the written examination for appointments. The newly introduced amendment stipulates that the written examination will now be exclusively conducted in English and Telugu languages.

This decision diverges from the previous arrangement wherein the Telangana Public Service Commission had advocated for the inclusion of Urdu as a medium for the recruitment exams. Despite Urdu’s status as the second official language in Telangana, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has opted to overlook its usage in this context.

According to the revised notification, the scheduled examinations set for November 10 will adhere to the language policy change, with candidates being evaluated solely in English and Telugu. As per the eligibility criteria outlined in the notification, candidates applying for the multipurpose health assistant (women) positions should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 49 years.

In addition to the traditional written test, a computer-based examination has been introduced, which will play a definitive role in determining candidates’ eligibility. The computer-based examination will be scored out of 100 marks, with candidates required to secure a maximum of 70 marks to qualify for further consideration. Furthermore, additional points will be allocated for candidates’ other qualifications, enhancing the comprehensive evaluation process.

Amidst these developments, certain minority candidates aspiring for the multipurpose health assistant positions have voiced their demand for the inclusion of Urdu as an examination language. These voices have amplified the need for attention from both minority representatives and Muslim’s representatives within the government. The call to accommodate Urdu as a language for examination reflects a broader aspiration for linguistic inclusivity in the recruitment process.