Convene meeting with CMs to form procurement policy: KCR to Modi

Hyderabad: Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India still does not have are uniform national level food grain procurement policy, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday shot-off a letter to the former asking him to convene a meeting with experts and chief ministers to formulate such a policy.

“For example, Government of India procures the entire marketable surplus of paddy and wheat in some states like Punjab, Haryana, but not in other states like Telangana. There should not be different policies of Union Government for different states within the country,” stated KCR in his letter to Modi. He stressed the need to have a uniform procurement policy throughout the country, covering all food grains.

KCR accused the Centre’s of having an “inconsistent and uncertain” policies, which he said are causing frustration and dissatisfaction among farmers.

The chief minister in his letter also stated that the central government should procure Telangana’s entire quantity of paddy after meeting the state’s PDS (public distribution system), and appealed to the Centre to direct the Ministry of Food to procure the entire marketable surplus of paddy this Rabi season.