Conversion plea: HC orders UP police to produce man held by kin

Lucknow: At the hearing on a plea that a Hindu man was held captive by his own family after he converted to Islam to marry a Muslim woman, the Allahabad High Court has directed authorities in Uttar Pradesh to produce the man, reports said on Friday, September 11.

In a case registered by the Shamli police, Ayush Malik’s conversion had led to the arrest of Chandni Qureshi and her father under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The two were subsequently arrested and spent months in jail.

In his complaint against the woman, Malik’s father alleged that the couple met in 2018. He alleged that the woman’s family influenced him to convert to Islam in 2023. The nikkah was held in Delhi, despite the family’s opposition, he said.

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Malik, who had allegedly changed his name to Mohammad Ali, told the media that he had converted to Islam of his own volition. However, his father alleged he was coerced by Chandni and her family, allegedly to lay hands on the Malik family’s property.

Malik later reportedly returned to Hinduism, said some reports.

Habeas corpus petition filed

However, according to a habeas corpus petition before the Court by one Sultan, who claims to be Ayush’s friend, Malik’s father has kept him in illegal custody with the active assistance of the state.

Justice Sandeep Jain said on Wednesday, September 9, that Malik appeared to have renounced Hinduism, converted to Islam, and married the woman against the parent’s wishes.

The allegations of his illegal custody call for immediate consideration, said the Court, directing the state and Malik’s father to ensure his production before the Court on September 16.

If they fail to do so, the Court said, they would have to disclose the reasons for the same and the steps taken by them to ensure his presence.