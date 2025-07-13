Cop booked for allegedly sexual assaulting constable’s wife

The FIR stated that the PSI sexually assaulted the woman during a family picnic at a resort near Kondhali in February.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th July 2025 6:50 pm IST
Nagpur: A sub-inspector of Mumbai Police was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting the wife of his friend, a police constable, in Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

A case was registered at Kondhali police station against the sub-inspector under sections about sexual assault of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He is attached to the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai.

According to police, the victim and her husband are residents of Gadchiroli.

The FIR stated that the PSI sexually assaulted the woman during a family picnic at a resort near Kondhali in February. He allegedly repeated the act on May 13 at the house of the victim in Hingna in Nagpur district.

The complainant remained silent as she and her husband are childhood friends, police said. She recently confided in her husband and lodged an FIR, the official said, adding that a team has been dispatched to Mumbai to arrest the accused PSI.

